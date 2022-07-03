Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.15.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.90. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $170.18 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

