HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.24) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.02) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.99) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 570 ($6.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 597.55 ($7.33).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 534.40 ($6.56) on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.40) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.96). The firm has a market cap of £107.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 515.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 509.45.

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,197.28).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

