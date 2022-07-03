HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS HTCKF opened at $6.50 on Friday. HTC has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

HTC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, processes, and sells smart mobile and virtual reality devices in Taiwan and internationally. The company provides marketing, repair, and after sales services; and online/download media services, as well as human resources management services.

