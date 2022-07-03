Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.42) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

HTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.58) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hunting to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 325 ($3.99).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.50) on Friday. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 299.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 267.30. The company has a market capitalization of £336.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

