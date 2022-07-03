Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.78.
Iberdrola Company Profile (Get Rating)
