Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

