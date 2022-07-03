ICHI (ICHI) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. ICHI has a market cap of $19.94 million and $97,629.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00021652 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00165676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00779181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00086456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016810 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,823,691 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

