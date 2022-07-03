ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 43.1% in June

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 534,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:ICL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ICL Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 745,907 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 813,899 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
