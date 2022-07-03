ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Up 43.1% in June

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 534,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ICL Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $23.832 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 745,907 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 813,899 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

