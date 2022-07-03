Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of IDRA opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
