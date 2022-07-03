Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) Position Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New makes up 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 4.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000.

NYSEARCA UAPR opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

