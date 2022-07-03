Insider Buying: Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH) Director Purchases 22,000 Shares of Stock

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) Director Robert Allan Mackenzie acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,587.20.

Next Hydrogen Solutions stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,272. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.34. Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

