Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $137.36 Average PT from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.36.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 181,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.