InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) PT Lowered to GBX 5,400 at Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,400 ($66.25) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($69.93) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($69.93) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,600 ($68.70).

IHG opened at GBX 4,358 ($53.47) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,739.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,884.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,174 ($51.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,386 ($66.08). The firm has a market cap of £8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,789.57.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

