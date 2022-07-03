International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.93 million, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

