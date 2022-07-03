InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Bought by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE IVT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 398,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,504. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

