Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Holdings Lifted by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 541,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 493,751 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 755,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 397,432 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,469,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 238,839 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

