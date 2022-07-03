Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 38.8% in June

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. 38,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,046. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

