Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,750 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDP. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000.

Shares of PDP opened at $68.71 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.65 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

