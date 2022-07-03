IQ.cash (IQ) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 109.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $71,232.23 and $80.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00167066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00709384 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00084175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016303 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

