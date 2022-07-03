IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.80.

IQVIA stock opened at $215.05 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $175,759,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after buying an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after buying an additional 532,284 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

