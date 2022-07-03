iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Increased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,812,000 after buying an additional 1,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,559,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,484. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $83.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

