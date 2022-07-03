iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 36,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

