iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Sfmg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,545 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.