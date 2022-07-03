iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Sfmg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 112.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,545 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IEI opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.