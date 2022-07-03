iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,185 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,287 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,725,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449,062 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $48.06. 1,235,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,255. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13.

