iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 15.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $58.93 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.