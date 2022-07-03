iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

