iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after buying an additional 4,618,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,424,000 after buying an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after buying an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after buying an additional 326,977 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,318,000 after buying an additional 47,823 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 611,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $78.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.