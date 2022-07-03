iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Stock Position Decreased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,587 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $95.77 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58.

