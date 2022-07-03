iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. 525,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,159. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.34.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,613,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000.

