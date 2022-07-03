iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 266.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

