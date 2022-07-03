iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.71. 22,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,656. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
