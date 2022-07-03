iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.71. 22,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,656. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTG Get Rating ) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,488 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 25.88% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

