iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,605,704 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $163,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

