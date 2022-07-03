iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Disciplined Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. 3,036,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,077. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.