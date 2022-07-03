iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $54.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

