iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s Largest Position

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.02. 1,752,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,002. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

