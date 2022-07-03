iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Disciplined Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,492. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

