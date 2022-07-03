iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.12. 1,230,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

