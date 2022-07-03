iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Trimmed by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.34. 1,272,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,663. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

