iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,504,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,823,602. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

