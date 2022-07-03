iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

IVW opened at $60.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

