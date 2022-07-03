iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average is $150.98. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.