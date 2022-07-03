iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lessened by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IJR opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
