ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of ITHX opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. ITHAX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.
About ITHAX Acquisition (Get Rating)
ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITHAX Acquisition (ITHX)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.