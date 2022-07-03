ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ITHAX Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of ITHX opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84. ITHAX Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,400,000.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

