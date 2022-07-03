Jacobsen Capital Management Buys 1,102 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $368.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

