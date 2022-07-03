Jacobsen Capital Management Buys 1,857 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of FBHS opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

