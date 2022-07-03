Jacobsen Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 153.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.