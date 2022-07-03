Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 2,538 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after buying an additional 118,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after buying an additional 43,308 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BR stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

