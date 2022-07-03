Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 4,402 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 1.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.70.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,879 shares of company stock valued at $21,944,327 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.33. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

