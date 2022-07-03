Jacobsen Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 535,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,237 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.25 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

