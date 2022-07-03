Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.83. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
