Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.83. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

