James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the May 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of JHX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.54. 97,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

